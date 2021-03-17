Naked statue of Netanyahu erected in Tel Aviv

Israeli police on Wednesday found erected a bronze statue of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu naked, squatting, and apparently relieving himself in Tel Aviv's Habima Square, Israeli daily Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the daily, the statue, "which was five meters tall and weighed six tons", was dubbed "Israeli Hero".

The artist behind the statue remains unknown.

A video clip of the statue appeared to offend Netanyahu, who is preparing to run in elections a week from now. The Israeli premier considers the polls "fateful."

The March 23 elections, the country's fourth round of polls in two years, will be held amid a political stalemate among the main parties in Israel. Netanyahu is keen to preserve his post in order to strengthen his position amid an ongoing trial on corruption charges.

The statue was reportedly later removed by Tel Aviv municipality inspectors, while Tel Aviv police officers questioned bystanders, the newspaper said.

Heading the right-wing Likud Party, Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel's history with more than 14 years in office.







