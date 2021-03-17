ISRAELS NETANYAHU PLANS TO VISIT UAE THURSDAY

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, according to Israel Hayom newspaper.



No official Israeli source has confirmed the news.



"The prime minister's office has resumed contacts with representatives of the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, to coordinate Netanyahu's visit," the newspaper said.



"According to the current plan, which has not been finally approved, the visit will take place on Thursday," the daily added.



Last week, Netanyahu postponed his official visit to the UAE due to difficulties that surfaced in coordinating the passage of his flight through the Jordanian airspace.



Netanyahu postponed his visit to the UAE many times since the signing of a US-sponsored agreement to normalize their relations in September.



