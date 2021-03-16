Turkish top diplomat Çavuşoğlu attends Tehran Dialogue Forum

Turkey's foreign minister on Tuesday joined an online international forum held in Iran.

"Shared our vision on regional cooperation regarding the Caucasus, the Eastern Mediterranean and Afghanistan," Mevlüt Cavuşoğlu said on Twitter, after participating in the 2nd International Tehran Dialogue Forum.

"We can achieve peace and prosperity together in our region," he added.

The forum hosts top political officials, research institutes and think tanks in the region to discuss the situation in the region surrounding Iran.