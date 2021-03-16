PROTESTERS STORM PRESIDENTIAL PALACE IN YEMENS ADEN

Angry Yemeni protesters on Tuesday stormed the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden, according to local sources.



Demonstrators broke into the Maasheeq Presidential Palace amid public anger over the lack of services, poor living conditions and depreciation of the local currency, the sources said.



Presidential guards failed to stop the protesters from forcing their way into the palace, the sources said.



It was unclear whether there were government officials inside the palace.



Yemen has been wracked by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.









