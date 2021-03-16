Medical conditions in Palestine ‘dangerous' over COVID-19

The Palestinian health minister warned Tuesday that medical conditions in Palestine have become "extremely dangerous" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mai al-Kaila made the warning during a virtual meeting with Arab League health ministers on the COVID-19 outbreak in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The percentage of hospital occupancy in Palestine has reached 100%, al-Kaila said in remarks cited by a statement issued by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A significant increase has been observed in the number of intubated patients and those receiving treatment in intensive care units, she noted.

Mutant variants of the virus are observed in a large number of patients, al-Kaila added.

The West Bank and Gaza Strip have seen a significant surge in new infections and fatalities in recent weeks after an initial drop in daily cases.

The coronavirus count in Palestine has reached 238,889 infections, including 2,534 deaths and 212,688 recoveries, according to data by the health ministry.











