Palestine orders lockdown in West Bank amid virus surge

The Palestinian government has ordered a 5-day lockdown in the occupied West Bank as of Monday amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

In a statement, government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said movement between Palestinian cities will be banned except for health workers.

The spokesman said schools and colleges will remain closed.

The restrictions do not include the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by Palestinian group Hamas.

Palestinian health authorities confirmed 27 deaths and 1,784 new infections from COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip to 234,449 cases, including 2,494 fatalities.