Northern Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government condemns deadly PKK bomb attack

Published March 13,2021
The northern Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) on Saturday condemned the terrorist PKK after a Peshmerga fighter was killed in an explosion.

The condemnation came in a statement by Erbil Governor Umit Hosnav on the death of a Peshmerga from the detonation of a PKK explosive trap in Erbil, the regional capital.

Stating that Peshmerga Tarik Kadir was martyred on Friday, Hosnav said he strongly condemned the PKK attack.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.