Beds not available for COVID -19 patients in Palestine

Dozens of coronavirus patients at the Ramallah government hospital are receiving treatment for the virus in corridors of the medical facility because of a severe shortage of hospital beds and intensive care units.

Anadolu Agency visited the hospital and spoke with the director and patients.

Hani Safi, who was escorting his mother to be treated for the coronavirus, said there is no bed available for his mother in the intensive care unit and she is currently in the corridor, connected only with a respirator device.

"My mother is waiting for death in front of us, there is no place for her treatment and we failed to take her to another hospital," said Safi.

Another female coronavirus patient about to give birth also said she is being treated in the corridor.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Feb. 25 that the West Bank is facing a third wave of the pandemic.

PLANS FOR FIELD HOSPITAL

Hospital director Ahmad al-Beitawi said the situation is difficult and that the hospital cannot admit additional patients.

"The number of patients exceeds the capacity of the hospital, in particular the capacity of the oxygen generators," al-Beitawi said.

He added there are plans in the next two weeks to establish a field hospital on the grounds of the hospital with a capacity to treat 100 patients.

The Palestinian government imposed new restrictions on Feb. 27, including the closure of schools and universities, and restrictions on movement between cities.

The coronavirus count in Palestine has reached 230,356 infections, including 2,445 deaths and 205,708 recoveries.



