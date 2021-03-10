Yahya al-Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza

The Palestinian group Hamas re-elected Yahya Sinwar, 59, on Wednesday as its president in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian source said.

The source, who preferred not to be named, told Anadolu Agency that the General Shura Council of the group in the Gaza Strip elected Sinwar as its head in the enclave for a second term.

Intense competition marked the election between Sinwar and Nizar Awadallah, another of the movement's prominent leaders in the Gaza Strip, added the source.

Hamas began its internal election process on Feb. 18, 2021. It will conclude at the end of March.

Al-Sinwar was first elected as chief of Hamas in the Gaza Strip in 2017.