UN sends 10 more aid trucks to Syria via Turkey

The UN sent 10 more trucks with humanitarian aid to Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Wednesday.

The trucks passed through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey's southern province of Hatay.

The aid will be distributed among people in Idlib and surrounding areas.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

According to UN estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia.

The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings that the Assad regime and its allies have frequently violated.



