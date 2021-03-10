Palestine vetoes UAE membership in EastMed Gas Forum

Palestine has vetoed the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s membership in the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), according to a Palestinian official on Wednesday.

"Palestine, a founding member of the forum, used the veto against the UAE request to join the EMGF," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu Agency.

The founding states of the EMGF are Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, Greece, Italy, Israel and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus (GCASC).

On Tuesday, Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum said the EMGF approved France's request to join the forum as a member and the US as an observer. The ministry, however, made no mention of the Palestinian veto of the UAE membership.

There was no comment from the Emirati authorities on the report.

On Sept. 24, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Stienitz said his country has proposed the UAE's inclusion in the gas forum.

Israel and the UAE have signed several energy agreements following a US-sponsored agreement to normalize their relations.





