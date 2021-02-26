Kremlin says closely monitoring Syria situation after U.S. air strikes

The Kremlin said on Friday it was closely monitoring the situation in Syria following U.S. airstrikes there and that it was in constant contact with the Syrian authorities.

President Joe Biden on Thursday directed U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that he could not say whether the United States had notified Russia of its plans in advance, adding that operational contacts were made through the military.









