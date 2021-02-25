Turkey aims to help Iraq in infrastructure development

Turkey aims to strengthen cooperation in the infrastructure development in Iraq, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister said on Thursday.

"Opening a new land border crossing between our countries and establishing a direct railway connection is our priority," Adil Karaismailoğlu said at a news conference in Istanbul ahead of his meeting with Iraqi counterpart Nasser Hussein Bandar.

Turkey wants to launch projects to improve the well-being and quality of life of the Iraqi people, Karaismailoğlu said.

The two ministers will discuss joint steps in the fields of motorways, railways, and aviation.

Bandar also said the two countries are willing to make cooperation in these fields.

He said Iraq's problems in the aviation field will be fixed with the help of Turkey.







