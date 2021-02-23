 Contact Us
G7 firmly condemn violence against Myanmar protesters

G7 firmly condemn violence against Myanmar protesters

G7 countries said on Tuesday they "firmly condemn" violence committed by 's security forces against protesters and urged them to "exercise utmost restraint and respect human rights and international law".

Published February 23,2021
The use of violence against people protesting against a coup in Myanmar is unacceptable and perpetrators must be held to account, the foreign ministers of the Group of 7 rich countries said on Tuesday.

"Anyone responding to peaceful protests with violence must be held to account," the foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

"We condemn the intimidation and oppression of those opposing the coup... We remain united in condemning the coup in Myanmar. We call again for the immediate and unconditional release of those detained arbitrarily, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint."