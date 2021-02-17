6 foreign nationals held near Turkey/Syria border

Turkish security forces caught a Libyan and five Russian nationals, including a wanted Daesh/ISIS terrorist, near the border with Syria when they were attempting to enter the country illegally, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Our border guards stationed in Hatay's Narlica district caught six people including one Libyan and five Russian nationals who were attempting to illegally cross into Turkey from Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

"One of the Russian nationals is a woman identified as a wanted DAESH [ISIS] member," the statement added.

In a separate statement, the ministry said the woman was also sought by the Interpol with a red notice.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times. The terror group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.