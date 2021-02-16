US pledges support after Erbil airport attack

The US pledged support Monday in investigating a rocket attack near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq and holding the perpetrators accountable.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is "outraged" by the attack and he discussed the incident with Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The US-led anti-Daesh coalition announced early Tuesday that a civilian contractor was killed and a US service member was wounded along with five other contractors in the attack.

"We express our condolences to the loved ones of the civilian contractor killed in this attack, and to the innocent Iraqi people and their families who are suffering these ruthless acts of violence," Blinken added.





