Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Arab countries

Tunisia, Lebanon, Morocco, Iraq and Jordan announced more coronavirus infections and fatalities Sunday as efforts continued to contain the disease.

Tunisia

The Tunisian Health Ministry registered 36 more deaths as well as 740 new cases and 555 recoveries.

Total infections rose to 223,244. The country has recorded 7,544 fatalities and 182,421 recoveries so far.

Lebanon

Another 32 people in Lebanon died from COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 3,993, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced.

A total of 130 more people tested positive, with infections rising to 339,122, while the number of recoveries reached 239,293.

Morocco

Seventeen more deaths and 339 new cases were recorded in Morocco, bringing the number of fatalities to 8,477 and the number of infections to 478,474. Recoveries total 458,852.

Iraq

A total of 15 people in Iraq died in the past 24 hours, pushing nationwide fatalities to 13,179.

With 2,224 new infections, the overall caseload rose to 643,852. A total of 607,059 recoveries have been recorded.

Jordan

The Health Ministry announced 2,447 more cases, bringing the number of infections to 347,250.

A total of 327,099 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The death toll rose by 11 to 4,455.

Worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 2.39 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

Over 108.7 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 61 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.