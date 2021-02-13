Terror attack kills 1, hurts 12 in northern Syria

At least one civilian was killed and 12 others injured in a bomb blast in northern Syria on Saturday, local sources said.

Terrorists blew up an explosives-laden vehicle in a crowded market in Çobanbey town in Aleppo province, the sources said.

Shops in the area were heavily damaged and firefighters battled to douse blazes sparked by the blast.

The injured have been transferred to hospitals in the town and security forces have secured the area and started investigations, the sources said.

Security officials at the blast site said the attack may have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group, according to the sources.

Terrorists were eliminated from Aleppo during Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.