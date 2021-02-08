Palestinian factions begin talks on elections in Cairo

Palestinian factions began their national dialogue in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday to prepare for incoming Palestinian elections.



"The 2-day dialogue will focus on issues related to the elections, including ways of holding the polls without interference," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Anadolu Agency.



"We will also discuss neutralizing people and parties who affect the will of Palestinian voters and the necessary steps to allow freedoms in the West Bank and Gaza," Qassem said.



The Hamas spokesman said his movement has "options and alternatives to deal with all obstacles in order to accomplish this file".



Palestinians plan to hold legislative elections on May 22 and presidential polls on July 31, for the first time in 15 years.



Hamas and its rival Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have been at odds since Hamas seized the Gaza Strip from its rival in 2007.



In September, however, the two groups agreed during their talks in Turkey to hold parliamentary and presidential elections.