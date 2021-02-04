Coronavirus cases, deaths rising in Arab countries

Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Oman announced more coronavirus infections and fatalities Thursday as efforts continue to contain the disease.

Lebanon

A further 82 people died from COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 3,397, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced.

In the country, 3,107 more people tested positive, infections rose to 312,269, while the number of recoveries reached 192,362 with 2,275 additions.

Jordan

The Health Ministry announced 1,294 more cases, bringing the number of infections to 331,768.

As many as 730 more patients recovered, pushing the tally to 317,948.

The death toll also increased 10 to reach 4,354.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry registered one more death, as well as 840 new cases and 555 recoveries.

Total infections rose to 168,250. The country has recorded 962 deaths and 160,098 recoveries so far.

Iraq

A total of 12 people died in the past 24 hours in Iraq, pushing the nationwide fatalities to 13,091.

With 1,150 new infections, the overall caseload rose to 624,222. A total of 596,959 recoveries have been recorded.

Saudi Arabia

Three more deaths and 303 new cases were recorded in Saudi Arabia, bringing the tallies to 6,389 deaths and 369,248 infections, respectively. There are 360,697 recoveries.

Oman

The Health Ministry in Oman recorded 185 more cases and 97 fresh recoveries. Those figures raised the total to 135,041 infections. So far, 127,266 people have recovered, while 1,532 people have lost their lives.

Worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 2.2 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

Over 104.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 58.1 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.