YPG/PKK forcibly recruits 100 civilians in Syria

The YPG/PKK terrorist organization has detained at least 100 civilians in the last 10 days to forcibly recruit them in areas under its control in eastern Syria, according to local sources.

YPG/PKK terrorists continued to forcibly recruit civilians by separating them from their families in the eastern Deir ez-Zor province, where a large Arab population resides.

Terrorists rounded up more than 100 civilians, who previously participated in protests against the terror group, from their homes and at checkpoints in various regions of Deir ez-Zor.

Most of the detainees were forcibly recruited by the terror group, while some of them were exposed to torture, the sources said.

Last month, the YPG/PKK terrorist organization forcibly recruited 52 young men in the same province.

In recent months, the terrorists detained hundreds of men aged 18 and older in the northeastern Al-Hasakah province, and took them to so-called training camps.

The terror group has recently released hundreds of civilians, who were detained on false charges, in exchange for bribery or ransom.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.