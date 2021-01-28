PALESTINIAN TEENS HEALTH IN DANGER IN ISRAELI PRISON

A Palestinian teenager jailed by Israel is facing a "dangerous health situation," a rights group said on Thursday.

Amal Nahla, 17, was taken into custody by Israeli forces on Jan. 21 and has been placed in administrative detention without any charge for six months, with the possibility of the duration being extended, according to Defense for Children International-Palestine.

The teenager is suffering "shortness of breath" and a medical checkup showed that he has "chest and respiratory system" issues, the group said in a statement.

Nahla has been diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a long-term neuromuscular and autoimmune disease, it added.

The statement also referred to a report by an Israeli hospital, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, that stated that the Palestinian teen requires medication four times a day.

Around 4,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli jails, including 40 women, 170 children, and 380 people under administrative detention with no charges or trials.