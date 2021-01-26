Facebook suspends Israeli Premier Netanyahu’s chatbot

Facebook has removed a post by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and suspended a chatbot operated by his page for violating the company's privacy policy.



According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, Facebook took the move after Netanyahu's page asked to provide personal details of people over the age of 60, who did not get the coronavirus vaccination.



On Thursday, Netanyahu's account on Twitter and Facebook published calls for people over 60 to get the vaccination.



So far, the data of the Israeli Health Ministry says that more than 2.5 million Israelis received the vaccine.



"In accordance with our privacy policy, we don't allow content that shares or asks for people's medical information," Facebook said in a statement cited by the newspaper.



Netanyahu's Likud party said in a statement that Netanyahu meant to help in the awareness campaign to take the vaccination and to convince the people over 60 who are still hesitating to receive the vaccine.





