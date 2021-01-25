Ultra-Orthodox Jews clash with police in Israel

Israeli police arrested four ultra-Orthodox Jews after violent riots late on Sunday over restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Police said in a statement that the four were arrested on "suspicion of endangering the lives and property of the residents".

The riots started last night in Bnei Brak city and extended until Monday dawn.

Police said the city mayor's car was pelted with stones while a bus was set on fire in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

"The lawbreakers attacked civilians and caused extensive damage to property," police said.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper said dozens of homes lost their electricity supply amid acts of vandalism.

Local media reported challenges facing the authorities in enforcing coronavirus restrictions on its religious communities.

Israel recorded 4,868 virus cases in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far registered 600,302 infections, including 4,419 deaths.



