2nd polio vaccination campaign begins in northern Syria

A second campaign to vaccinate nearly 45,000 children against polio was launched in northwestern Syria on Sunday.

The 6-day campaign is being carried out in coordination with local authorities and the Syria Support and Coordination Center (SUDKOM), a division of the governor's office of Turkey's southeastern Şanlıurfa province.

Children in Rasulayn and Tel Abyad districts, which were cleared of terrorists with Operation Peace Spring, would be vaccinated.

Dr. Hasan Assaf, the head of the health bureau in Tal Abyad, told Anadolu Agency that children between the ages of 1 and 5 would be inoculated at health centers or by mobile health teams.

Sharing that 97 stationary and mobile health teams, (59 in Tal Abyad and 38 in Rasulayn), would be participating in the campaign, Assaf said the teams would go door-to-door, and make sure all children benefit from the campaign.

The vaccine is safe and approved by the World Health Organization, he added.

The first anti-polio drive in the districts, supported by SUDKOM, was conducted last October.