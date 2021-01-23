YPG/PKK terrorists shell civilian areas in northern Syria

Four mortar attacks by the YPG/PKK terror group were reported in Syria's northern city of Azaz on Saturday.

There were no casualties in the strikes carried out from the Menagh region under the terror group's control, while the attacks targeted residential areas, according to information shared by the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army.

The YPG/PKK terror group often mounts attacks on Jarablus, Afrin, and Azaz from Syria's Manbij and Tel Rifat areas, which remain under its occupation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.







