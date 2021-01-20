COVID-19 sickens 24 more Palestinian detainees in Israel

Twenty-four Palestinian detainees have contracted the coronavirus inside Israeli prisons, a Palestinian NGO said on Wednesday.



The Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement that 15 new cases were reported in the Rimon Prison in northern Israel and nine others in the Negev Prison in southern Israel.



The new infections bring to 274, the number of Palestinian detainees who have been infected with COVID-19 inside Israeli jails since March.



According to Palestinian estimates, there are 4,400 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 40 women, 170 children, and around 380 people held under Israel's administrative detention policy, which allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial.









