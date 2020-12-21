Coronavirus claims 191 more lives in Iran

Iran confirmed 191 more coronavirus-related fatalities on Monday, raising the nationwide death toll to 53,816, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Some 6,151 more people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally over 1.16 million, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 894,366 patients have recovered so far, while 5,519 remain in critical condition.

Daily numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths, which were on a sharp increase in November, showed a downward trend in recent days after the authorities took some measures to tighten restrictions.

Single-day cases in the country reached almost 15,000 mark in November, but infections gradually dropped to 6,000s in recent days.

The number of daily fatalities dropped to below 200 after the country has seen nearly 500 deaths in a daily base during November.





