Kuwaiti envoy hails Turkey for hosting Syrian refugees

Kuwait's ambassador to Ankara on Wednesday appreciated Turkey for hosting millions of Syrian refugees.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency after visiting the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep to meet with a number of Kuwait-backed Syrian organizations, Ambassador Ghassan al-Zawawi affirmed his country's support for the Syrian refugees.

He said Kuwait declared its official position which opposes the Syrian regime and supports the people.

Kuwait views the Syrian crisis from a humanitarian perspective, added the ambassador, who voiced his hope that all Syrian people will enjoy peace and security soon and return to their homes to contribute to the reconstruction of their country.

Al-Zawawi assured his country's support for Turkey in hosting 4.5 million Syrian refugees, adding that last year Kuwait granted Syrian organizations in Turkey about $16 million to support the refugees.







