Jordan reports record daily coronavirus infections

As many as 60 new coronavirus fatalities in Jordan raised the death toll in the country to 1,969, according to health authorities on Wednesday.

The country reported 7,933 new virus infections, the highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, pushing the tally to 163,926, Jordanian Health Minister Nathir Obeidat told reporters.

A total of 94,896 patients have recovered so far, the statement said.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December, COVID-19 has claimed over 1.34 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

Over 55.99 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 35.96 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.