US sanctions 19 Syrian individuals, entities over abuse

The US imposed sanctions Monday on 19 Syrian individuals, including on an Iranian-backed regime militia, over alleged atrocities with which they have been involved.

The National Defense Forces were sanctioned along with one of its top commanders, Saqr Rostom, "for their efforts to obstruct a ceasefire in Syria," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"The Administration's sanctions targeting military commanders, members of parliament, Government of Syria entities, and financiers, highlight how deeply the Assad regime has corrupted Syria's institutions," the top diplomat said in a statement.

Among those who are also being blacklisted are regime parliamentarians Nabil Toumeh Bin Mohammed, Amer Taysir Kheiti, and Hussam Bin Ahmed Rushdi Al-Qatirji. Syrian Air Force Intelligence Unit chief Ghassan Ismail was also sanctioned Syrian Political Security Directorate head Nasr al-Ali, according to the State and Treasury Departments.

"The Department of State will continue to hold Assad and his supporters responsible for perpetuating the Syrian conflict," said Pompeo. "Those who do business with any of the 19 individuals and entities added to OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List are putting themselves at risk of U.S. sanctions."

The Treasury Department further sanctioned targets in Syria's oil sector, including Arfada Petroleum Private Joint Stock Company and Sallizar Shipping SAL, which are based in Syria and Lebanon respectively.

The companies allegedly entered into contracts with the regime to develop Syria's oil sector.





