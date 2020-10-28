Iran reports 415 coronavirus deaths, a daily record
MIDDLE EAST Reuters
Iran on Wednesday reported 415 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the second daily record toll in a row in the Middle East's worst-hit country. Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the new fatalities, 69 above Tuesday's record toll, brought Iran's total virus deaths to 33,714.
Lari said 6,824 new coronavirus infections had been identified in the previous 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases in Iran to 558,648.