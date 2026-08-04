BRITAINS PRINCESS EUGENIE GIVES BIRTH TO DAUGHTER IN PORTUGAL

News Magazine Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to daughter in Portugal

Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to daughter in Portugal

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced the birth of their third child, a daughter, on Monday. The baby was born weighing 2.98 kilograms at a Lisbon hospital, and both mother and newborn are reported to be healthy and recovering smoothly.

Britain's Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have announced the birth of their third child – a daughter.



The couple's latest addition to their family was born on Monday at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, weighing 2.98 kilograms, and mother and baby are said to be doing well.



The birth is a rare occasion where a member of the royal family has been born overseas, with Eugenie and Brooksbank having a home and other connections in Portugal.



In a statement Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal."



"Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family were delighted to be informed of the news."









