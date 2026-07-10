Anthony Hopkins releases 1st single as composer at age 88

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins has released his first single as a composer at the age of 88, ahead of the debut of his orchestral album, Life is a Dream, next month.

The single, Bracken Road, was released Friday by Decca Classics and is part of an album featuring orchestral works Hopkins composed over more than six decades.

Known for his Oscar-winning performances in The Silence of the Lambs and The Father, Hopkins said music had always been his first passion.

"Music was my first desire, my first wish," he said in a statement. "I've been composing music all my life."

According to Decca Classics, Hopkins began playing the piano at age 4 and started composing as a teenager for local theater productions, continuing to write throughout his acting career.

The album is performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra under Grammy-winning conductor Gustavo Dudamel and was recorded at Alexandra Palace.

Life is a Dream is set for release on Aug. 21.