Taylor Swift inducted into songwriters Hall of Fame as youngest female honoree

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift made history Thursday night by becoming the youngest woman ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame during a star-studded gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The 36-year-old artist joined a distinguished roster of inductees that also included rock band Kiss, alt-rock icon Alanis Morissette, soft rock legend Kenny Loggins, and R&B producer-songwriter Christopher "Tricky" Stewart.

Accepting the honor, Swift reflected on her early career and the dedication required to hone her craft. "It was instinctual. No one taught me how to do it," she said, holding back tears as she thanked her family for relocating from Pennsylvania to Nashville during her youth to support her ambitions.

The pop icon was introduced by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who delivered a surprise speech emphasizing the enduring power of music. "There is something undeniable about how songs imprint on our souls," Spielberg remarked, adding that "somehow Taylor knows us all too well."

While Swift broke records as the youngest female inductee, organizers noted on stage that at 32, music legend Stevie Wonder remains the youngest person ever honored by the Hall of Fame.

The ceremony featured several other notable milestones. Rock veteran John Fogerty received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award and celebrated regaining the rights to his music catalog at age 80. Renowned producer Walter Afanasieff was also honored, while British singer-songwriter RAYE received the Hal David Starlight Award, using her acceptance speech to advocate for songwriters receiving a share of master royalties.

Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame recognizes songwriters who have helped shape popular music worldwide. To qualify for induction, a songwriter must have a body of work spanning at least 20 years from the date of their first commercial release.