Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in custody after third bail request denied

DPA MAGAZINE Published November 28,2024

Sean Diddy Combs (REUTERS File Photo)

U.S. rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, facing sex offence charges, remains in custody after a judge on Wednesday denied his third bail request.



U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Judge Arun Subramanian rejected the motion, which sought a $50 million bail package allowing Combs to serve house arrest.



The judge wrote that prosecutors showed "no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community." He added that "there is evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering."



Combs, 55, has been in pre-trial detention since mid-September. New York prosecutors have charged him with sex trafficking, organized crime, and other offences. The rapper has pleaded not guilty and has been housed in a federal prison in Brooklyn. His trial is tentatively scheduled for May.



In addition to the criminal charges, Combs is facing numerous civil lawsuits related to sex abuse. A law firm in Houston, Texas, recently said it is representing 120 individuals with allegations against the rapper.



Known for hits like "I'll Be Missing You" and "Bad Boy for Life," Combs has been one of the most successful rappers in the world over the past decades.




























