Oscar-winning British actress Maggie Smith dies at age of 89

British actress Maggie Smith, a double Oscar winner who appeared on stage, in the Harry Potter films and the Downton Abbey series, has died at aged 89.

Published September 27,2024

Her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said she died in hospital on Friday morning.



They said in a statement: "An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.



"She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.



"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.



"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."










