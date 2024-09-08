NATO condemns violation of Romanian airspace by Russia

NATO Sunday condemned the overnight Romanian airspace violation by Russia.

The alliance Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana stated on X: "These acts are irresponsible and potentially dangerous," indicating that they had "no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against Allies."

This comes as the Romanian Foreign Ministry protested the violations of its airspace earlier on Sunday, as it also announced consultations with NATO on the nature of the violation.

Romania had scrambled two fighter jets that searched the area around the village of Periprava on the Ukrainian border, where the suspected violation occurred and a drone crashed.

Latvia on Sunday also reported a Russian drone crashing on its soil.

In a statement on X, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said: "Russian military drone has crashed in the Eastern part of Latvia yesterday. There is an ongoing investigation. We are in close contact with our allies. The number of such incidents is increasing along the Eastern flank of NATO and we must address them collectively."