 Contact Us
News Magazine Israel pressuring Adidas not to feature Bella Hadid in advertising campaign

Israel pressuring Adidas not to feature Bella Hadid in advertising campaign

The Netanyahu regime in Israel, known for its bloody actions resulting in the deaths of thousands in Gaza, has turned its attention to individuals who show support for the Palestinian cause. The latest individual to be targeted by this administration, using accusations of anti-Semitism as a cover-up, is the beloved supermodel Bella Hadid. Israel has been putting pressure on Adidas to reconsider featuring Bella Hadid in their upcoming advertising campaign.

Agencies and A News MAGAZINE
Published July 22,2024
Subscribe
ISRAEL PRESSURING ADIDAS NOT TO FEATURE BELLA HADID IN ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN

The bloodstained Netanyahu administration in Israel, not satisfied with the tens of thousands it has killed in Gaza, is now targeting those who support the Palestinian cause. The latest person targeted under the guise of combating anti-Semitism is popular supermodel Bella Hadid.

Following the backlash from the Israeli government regarding their collaboration with Bella Hadid on a shoe tribute for the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre, Adidas has announced that they will be making changes to the rest of their campaign.

The Games saw the loss of multiple Israeli athletes and coaches at the hands of a Palestinian armed group. The recent Adidas shoe release highlighted the tragedy.

The far-right Israeli government said via X post that Hadid has a long history of using anti-Israel language. The campaign by Hadid and Adidas was recently released on Monday.

"@Adidas recently launched a new campaign for their shoes to highlight the 1972 Munich Olympics. Eleven Israelis were murdered by Palestinian armed group during the Munich Olympics. Guess who the face of their campaign is? Bella Hadid, a half-Palestinian model who has a history of spreading antisemitism and calling for violence against Israelis and Jews. She and her father frequently promote blood libels and antisemitic conspiracies against Jews. @Adidas, any comment?" the Netanyahu administration said in a statement in order to put pressure on Adidas to revise its decision.