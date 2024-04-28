News Magazine Britney Spears and her father reach settlement in legal dispute

American pop star Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, reached a resolution in their ongoing legal dispute this past weekend, more than two years after the singer was freed from his control. According to reports from various US media sources, 42-year-old Britney agreed to a multi-million-dollar settlement in a Los Angeles courtroom on Saturday to cover her 71-year-old father's legal fees and other costs.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed, but lawyers for both sides confirmed it in statements to various media outlets.



In 2008, her father took over guardianship of the musician after she suffered a mental breakdown due to personal and professional problems. The singer was released from the arrangement in mid-November 2021 after a long legal battle.



The court-approved conservatorship had given Jamie Spears significant authority over both her financial assets and decisions in her personal and professional life.



The singer alleged he abused that power and mistreated her during that period. She is among the most successful singers in music history, with several platinum-selling records.



"Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete," Mathew Rosengart, a lawyer for Britney Spears, said in a statement. "As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court in this matter."



Alex Weingarten, attorney for the singer's father, told CNN that "Jamie is thrilled that this is all over."



The settlement reportedly will mean that Jamie Spears is no longer involved in the administration of his daughter's assets.



"Jamie loves his daughter very much and worked tirelessly to protect her," Weingarten said. "He wants the best for Britney, nothing less."



Her father has denied wrongdoing and has maintained that he acted in the best interest of his daughter.



