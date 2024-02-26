News Magazine Kenneth Mitchell, 'Marvel' and 'Star Trek' actor, dead at 49 from ALS

Kenneth Mitchell, 'Marvel' and 'Star Trek' actor, dead at 49 from ALS

Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his roles in "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Captain Marvel," has died at age 49 after a five-year battle with [Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis] ALS.



His family announced the sad news just after midnight on Saturday, releasing a statement to his official social media accounts.



"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of , beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend," the family wrote.



"Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He's portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero's dad, and four unique Star Trekkers," the statement added.



Mitchell, a native, leaves behind two children, 16-year-old Lilah and 11-year-old Kallum, whom he shared with his wife .



The actor accumulated over 50 film and TV credits, including his roles as Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik and Aurellio, on CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery."



He also played the father of in the 2019 movie "Captain Marvel" and had roles in "Miracle," "Jericho," "," "Ghost Whisperer," and "Switched at Birth."



After being diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease in 2018, Mitchell began sharing his experience with his followers on social media.



Recognizing the five-year anniversary of his diagnosis last August, he wrote, "I'm so thankful to have this day in front of me. It's been a long 5 years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly hard times, mixed with so many more blessings."



"Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling to be more fully himself for his kids," his family said in their post Sunday.



"For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment," they added.





















