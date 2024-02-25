Actors bring the flair to SAG Awards red carpet

Hollywood's A-listers glittered in the Los Angeles sunshine on Saturday as they hit the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards -- their powerful union's party of the year.

A number of trends have emerged in the run-up to the Oscars, and they were on display once again -- classic black and white, jewel tones, metallics and, of course, Barbiecore.

Here is a look at some of the top looks at the SAG Awards:

- Black and white -

In fashion, black and white is timelessly chic.

Ali Wong, who won an award for her work on the Netflix limited series "Beef," offered one of the most fashionista looks of the night in a sculptural laser-cut Iris van Herpen haute couture gown featuring cascading strands of white diamond cut-outs.

America Ferrera, a member of the nominated cast of summer blockbuster "Barbie," also embraced the classic color combo in a black Dior gown with a sheer white off-the-shoulder drape and diamond choker.

"It feels kind of like a princess, fairy-tale moment," Ferrera told E! network.

And nominee Selena Gomez, who stars in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," smoldered in a sparkling white Versace gown that hugged her curves.

- Colors fit for royalty -

Time and again, stars wear rich jewel tones to gala events, and they never disappoint.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, who helped extract concessions from major studios like Disney and Netflix during the months-long actors' strike, enjoyed her moment in a long-sleeved glittering red gown with a sheer lace panel in the front.

Lily Gladstone, who won the award for best lead actress in a film for "Killers of the Flower Moon," also wore red, a halter gown with tiers of fringe.

"Barbie" cast member Ariana Greenblatt stunned in a strapless burgundy velvet Vera Wang princess ball gown.

And nominated "American Fiction" star Jeffrey Wright scored fashion points for the men with a tux in the same hue.

- Metallics -

Gold and silver are never a bad choice for an awards show.

Jennifer Aniston, who was a nominee as part of the cast of "The Morning Show" and presented a lifetime achievement award to Barbra Streisand, dressed for the moment in a breathtaking silver gown with spaghetti straps and a high slit.

Carey Mulligan, nominated for playing Leonard Bernstein's wife Felicia in "Maestro," said on the red carpet that a wardrobe malfunction forced her to make a last-minute switcheroo -- into a strapless liquid gold Armani gown.

- Barbiecore forever -

Margot Robbie, who is nominated for her portrayal of the iconic doll, is definitely still in her "Barbie" fashion era.

She wore a Schiaparelli black mini-dress with a dramatic drape of pink fabric from shoulder to floor and wrapped around her waist.

Brie Larson, a nominee for limited series "Lessons in Chemistry," glowed in a two-piece pale pink Versace ensemble -- a long-sleeved body-con crop top paired with a flowing ball skirt, her long blonde curls loose.

She told E! network that the outfit was inspired by a picture of supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

And Colman Domingo, who has been rocking the red carpet throughout awards season, did not disappoint in a pink tux with black lapels and criss-cross detailing.

Domingo, star of Netflix's "Rustin" about the activist who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, was one of the performers chosen to deliver a signature "I am an actor" speech to kick off the gala.







