Taylor Swift en route from Tokyo to watch Travis Kelce in Super Bowl

Taylor Swift is officially en route to Super Bowl LVIII after finishing her fourth and final concert at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night.



She's now crossing nine time zones in her direct flight to Las Vegas, expecting to make it in time to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the big game.



Swift reportedly rushed to her jet at Haneda Airport after wrapping the Tokyo leg of her international Eras Tour and is already in the air for her 12-hour flight.



The 14-time Grammy-winner will be joining both her family and Kelce's in a luxury suite at Allegiant Stadium, for which Travis is reportedly footing the bill, according to TMZ.



Sources close to the situation say Taylor's mother, Andrea, father Scott, brother Austin and Austin's girlfriend, Sydney, are all going to be in attendance as well, sitting with Travis' mother Donna, father Ed, brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.



The news comes despite Donna Kelce saying earlier in the week she'd likely be sitting in the stands instead of a box suite at the game.



"As far as I know I'm in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl," the 71-year-old said during her Wednesday interview on "Today."



According to Allegiant Stadium representatives, the suite costs well over $1 million, and the Chiefs tight end is reportedly covering the whole thing. He joked about it earlier in the week on his , telling brother Jason he was "counting how much money I'm spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come."



Some of Swift's closest friends will also be at the game on Sunday, according to TMZ's sources, though it's unclear whether they'll be joining her and the families in the suite.



The pop star is currently making the 8,900-mile [14,320-kilometer] flight , reported NBC News.



Because Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, Swift is expected to land around 1 pm local time on Sunday, with plenty of time to make the 3:30 pm kickoff.



Any fans interested in tracking her progress until then can follow her flight in real time on or other public tracking sites.



