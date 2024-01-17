Jim Irsay in suspected overdose after being found unresponsive

In December, there were reports that Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, was discovered unresponsive in his bed, indicating a potential overdose, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement categorized the incident as an "overdose" and "overdose/poisoning." The police were called to Irsay's residence in Carmel, Ind., around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 after someone reported finding him unconscious on the bathroom floor with blue-tinged skin.

Upon the police's arrival, Irsay was already in bed but exhibited signs of respiratory distress, a weak pulse, and constricted pupils.

Despite attempts to rouse him with a sternum rub, he only responded slightly to one dose of Narcan, a substance used to counteract opioid overdoses.

Paramedics took over life-saving efforts before transporting Irsay to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The police were provided information about the medications Irsay was taking but were unsure about what he had ingested before their arrival.

This incident occurred approximately one month before the Colts announced, on Jan. 9, that Irsay was undergoing treatment for a "severe respiratory illness," causing him to miss a planned performance with his band.

Reports noted that Irsay, a prominent figure among NFL owners, had not been seen in public for several weeks.

Jim Irsay had previously disclosed his struggles with addiction in November during an interview with Andrea Kramer, revealing that he had been to rehab more than 15 times and had once survived an overdose while attempting detox by combining multiple drugs.

The Colts' statement at the time requested privacy for Irsay and his family during his recovery, stating that he looked forward to returning to the stage with his band.





