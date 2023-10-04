Kevin Spacey hospitalized amid concerns of a possible 'heart attack'

Kevin Spacey experienced a medical scare during the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan when his left arm went numb, leading to his hospitalization on Monday. The two-time Oscar-winning actor, aged 64, underwent an MRI scan during this incident, as reported by The Sun. The New York Post has reached out to Spacey's representatives for comment.

The incident occurred inside the Afrasiyab Museum, situated at the historic site of Afrasiyab, one of the world's largest archaeological sites. Spacey described the sensation as his "entire left arm going numb for about eight seconds." Subsequently, he was swiftly taken to the Innova Diagnostic Clinic, where he underwent a thorough examination, including an MRI scan.

Despite initial concerns of a possible heart attack, medical professionals gave Spacey a clean bill of health. A source close to the actor confirmed, "Mr. Spacey was taken to a medical center over health concerns. He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart."

Later that evening, Kevin Spacey returned to the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan and appeared to be in good spirits. Addressing the audience about the alarming incident, he reassured them about his health, stating it was "normal."

Reflecting on the experience, he shared, "It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is, for all of us." Spacey, known for his roles in "House of Cards" and "Elvis & Nixon," delivered a final speech at the festival's closing ceremony.

He recounted the episode, saying, "I experienced something here today that was unexpected. I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls, and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds. I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with, and we went immediately to the medical center." He continued, "I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI. Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I'm grateful it's not anything more serious."

Despite recent controversies, including being acquitted of sex assault charges in London earlier that summer, Spacey hinted at a Hollywood comeback. His friend, author Geoffrey Mark, expressed optimism, stating that Spacey is preparing to reenter the industry with a fresh creative direction. Mark believes that audiences will see a new side of Spacey's talent emerge, saying, "There's a lot more coming, good stuff coming, and I'm thrilled to see it."