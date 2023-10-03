WAHLBERG REVEALS HIS FAMILYS HAPPINESS SINCE RELOCATING FROM LA TO LAS VEGAS

Mark Wahlberg and his family are basking in the contentment of their decision to leave Los Angeles for Las Vegas nearly a year ago.

According to the actor, everyone has smoothly adjusted to the change, with their children now attending school in their new city. Wahlberg, who shares his life with wife Rhea Durham and their four children – Ella (20), Michael (17), Brendan (15), and Grace (13) – shared their happiness with People magazine.

Since their relocation to the entertainment haven of Las Vegas, Mark Wahlberg has made another move within the city, as reported by a source to Fox News Digital. In the news last month, it was disclosed that Wahlberg had sold his initial Las Vegas residence for a reported $16.6 million.

The two-story, 7,327-square-foot home was situated in The Summit Club in Summerlin, a property he originally acquired for $14.5 million in 2022, as per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. In 2022, Wahlberg joined the trend of celebrities leaving Hollywood for Nevada.

During an interview with Fox News Digital in March, Wahlberg emphasized the positive impact the move has had on his children, stating, "It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive." He went on to explain that Las Vegas offers the best of both worlds, with a range of family-oriented communities just a short drive away from the famous Strip.

In April 2022, Wahlberg listed his opulent Beverly Hills estate for $87.5 million and subsequently purchased a residence in the exclusive enclave of The Summit Club in Summerlin, just outside Las Vegas.

Reflecting on the move, Wahlberg said, "It's really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams." He highlighted the diverse interests of his children, including equestrian, golf, and college aspirations.

Wahlberg also revealed ambitious plans for Las Vegas, expressing his desire to create a state-of-the-art studio and promote the city as "Hollywood 2.0" by securing tax credits. As an investor in StockX, a sneaker resale marketplace, he aims to establish a shoe factory and a facility for his apparel line, Municipal.

"We're always looking for new opportunities and new adventures," Wahlberg stated. "I hope to create a lot of opportunity here. And I moved to California originally to make movies. I've made three movies in the last 15 years in LA. So, as you know, it's been difficult. The kids are really happy, and it's all about them."