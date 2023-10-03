Travis Kelce credits two key figures for his romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's budding romance with Taylor Swift exceeded the wildest dreams of Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson. The NFL player acknowledged the role played by the FOX Sports commentators in connecting him with the singer after they shared a throwback video from their "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa" podcast on Instagram last Sunday.

In the video, filmed the previous month, Andrews and Thompson passionately advocated for Swift to consider dating Kelce. In response to their post, the 33-year-old athlete commented, "You two are something else!!" He included laughing-crying emojis and raised hands, expressing his gratitude, saying, "I owe you big time!"

In the same social media post, Andrews appealed to Swift, who is also 33, to "please try [their] friend Travis." The 45-year-old called Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, a "fantastic" person and urged Swift to take them up on the offer, even though they were not close friends. Thompson, who is 41, echoed the sentiment from their August podcast episode, encouraging Swift to consider dating Kelce for her own sake and for their wishes, as well as for the people. She concluded by saying, "There is no one who would give you a better time than this guy."

Social media users applauded the sportscasters for accurately predicting the connection, with some hailing them as the "best wing women." One person even commented, "You guys manifested it lol."

Andrews and Thompson expressed their support for the potential couple after Kelce admitted on the "New Heights" podcast in July that he felt disappointed about not getting to meet Swift during her Eras Tour. He revealed that he had made bracelets for her with his phone number beaded into them but was unable to give them to her, leading him to take it personally.

The couple made their relationship public on September 24 when Swift attended Kelce's football game in Kansas City, Missouri, where his team beat the Chicago Bears. They were spotted together at an afterparty post-game, cuddling in photographs.

On a recent Sunday, Swift appeared at another Chiefs game, this time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, accompanied by her A-list friends, including Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

According to a source cited by People magazine, Kelce and Swift are "just getting to know each other," with Kelce focusing on football as his top priority with the Chiefs. The source emphasized that "it's all about the team" for him.