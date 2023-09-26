Heidi Klum, 'AGT' judge, makes a confession about belly dancing

"America's Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum is revealing a few special talents of her own.

"I loved dancing," shared the 50-year-old during an interview with Fox News Digital on the "America's Got Talent" red carpet. "I did it all, from tap dancing and ballroom dancing to jazz dancing, you name it."

The German supermodel went on to describe her introduction to belly dancing, explaining that she used to attend classes with her mother. "Belly dancing was quite popular in Germany," she continued. "It was more of a 'mom thing,' not so much for kids. But I guess because my mom perhaps didn't have the means to hire a nanny or someone, she often brought me along. That's how I started belly dancing with my mom in the class."

Klum, a former Victoria's Secret model, reminisced about the ornate belly dancing attire she used to don, highlighting how the costumes enhanced the intricate movements. "You wear special clothes for it," Klum added. "You have a shimmying belt that makes sounds when you move your hips in certain ways. It really triggers all the bells and charms to create sounds. You have fabric that flows from your head down to your fingertips."

In the past, Klum has showcased her dance skills in candid videos on social media. As a judge on "America's Got Talent," she now enjoys watching a diverse array of performances on stage, where contestants showcase their unique and astonishing talents, spanning from dance acts to awe-inspiring stunts.

Season 18 of the show kicked off in August, and Klum has shared some of her favorite acts with Fox News Digital, including daredevil Andrew Stanton, who previously wowed the judges with sword swallowing and daring stunts involving rubber hooks in his eye sockets. Most recently, acrobatic duo the Ramadhani Brothers captivated the judges with their thrilling head balancing routine.