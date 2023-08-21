COMEDIANS PROVOCATIVE ACT PUTS FRENCH MINISTER IN SPOTLIGHT

According to news in the country's media, during the "Big Car Show" event held in the city of Mans, Youn, while on stage, displayed a phone number on the screen that he claimed belonged to Minister Darmanin.

Youn, for this action, stated, "Let it be a small contribution I make to French politics," and asked the audience to send messages to Darmanin.

Youn, referring to the case where Darmanin was accused of sexual assault and harassment messages from a woman who asked for his help, advised those sending messages to consider Darmanin's demands.

Youn's action sparked discussions on social media.

While some social media users accused Youn of "violating personal privacy," others interpreted the famous comedian's choice as an effective way to condemn issues within the French political system.

It remains to be seen whether Darmanin will react or initiate any legal action against Youn for these actions.

On the other hand, some legal experts argue that the comedian could face serious legal consequences, including prosecution for "violation of privacy," while others believe that this action could be a powerful way to stimulate public debates.