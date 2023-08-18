 Contact Us
News Magazine Elon Musk says he's still willing to fight Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk says he's still willing to fight Mark Zuckerberg

Recently, the world has been abuzz with the 'cage match' controversy between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The back-and-forth banter between the two has taken social media by storm, while speculation about the actual occurrence of the cage match has also piqued curiosity. Musk has now weighed in on the matter with a statement.

Agencies and A News MAGAZINE
Published August 18,2023
Subscribe
ELON MUSK SAYS HES STILL WILLING TO FIGHT MARK ZUCKERBERG

According to a report by the Italian ANSA agency, Elon Musk has made a statement regarding the proposed cage fight with a "Ancient Rome" theme in Italy, which was brought up in discussion with Zuckerberg.

In response to a post shared by Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano on the X platform on August 11th, Musk thanked Sangiuliano for his "courtesy and desire to plan such a cultural entertainment event."

Musk used the phrase, "While introducing Ancient Roman history, we also wanted to raise funds for American veterans and children's hospitals in Italy. Zuckerberg declined the offer due to his lack of interest in this approach."

Furthermore, Musk stated, "Zuckerberg is only interested in fighting if the event is organized by UFC. I am ready to engage in any form of combat."